Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday condoled senior police officer Y Puran Kumar's death by alleged suicide and assured justice to the deceased policeman's family. Speaking at a meeting in Panchkula district, Saini described Kumar's death as "unfortunate" and "very tragic." Puran Kumar, an IPS officer of Haryana cadre, died by alleged suicide earlier this week and accused several top officials of harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste in his final note.

What did CM Saini say on Kumar's death?

At the Panchkula event, CM Saini promised a complete and fair investigation into Kumar's death and the allegations leveled by him. "No matter how influential the culprit, they would not be spared. Our government will work to deliver justice if an injustice has been done to the family," he said. The CM added: "A thorough investigation will be conducted in this matter, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them."