Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gives relief to farmers

Days ahead of announcement of assembly polls by the Election Commission, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday declared Rs 4,750 crore worth interest and penalty waiver on crop loans taken by the farmers from cooperative banks. The move is slated to benefit about 10 lakh farmers in the state whose economy is predominantly agriculture based.

Making the announcement in Bhiwani district Khattar said, "A total benefit of Rs. 4,750 crore will be given to farmers. And this amount may go up by Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore as exact calculation is being worked out. We have given a package of roughly Rs. 5,000 crore to farmers." The five per cent penalty, which was imposed on farmers who failed to repay loans taken from Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS), will be completely waived off, added Khattar.

Some kind of a waiver had become imperative for the BJP government in the face of rising graph of farmers' suicides in Haryana. A state known for higher than average agricultural yield and better condition of farmers, Haryana witnessed a 54.32 percent rise in farmers' suicides in the year 2016.

The Congress-led government in the bordering state of Punjab has already waived loans amounting to Rs 4,600 crore and is slated to waive off an additional Rs 1,800 crore to the remaining farmers thus taking the total waiver outlay to Rs 6,400 crore befitting nearly 5.5 lakh farmers of a total of 6.12 lakh targeted for the waiver scheme.

According to national crime records bureau (NCRB) data, the figure of farmers' suicide from 162 in 2015 rose to 250 in 2016 bringing it in the red zone along with states of Gujarat, Punjab and Karnataka.

Khattar explained that around 10 lakh farmers who had borrowed from PACS, District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB) and Land Mortgage Bank (LMB) would stand benefited from this waiver.

He said that out of 13 lakh farmers, who had borrowed from PACS, accounts of 8.25 lakh farmers had turned non-performing assets (NPAs). He further said a benefit of Rs. 1,800 crore will be given to borrowers of DCCB if they pay principal amount along with simple interest by November 30.

"Around 85,000 farmers had taken loans worth Rs. 3,000 crore from DCCB. Out of which, accounts of 32,000 farmers involving an amount of Rs. 800 crore have turned NPAs," said Khattar.

Khattar said that farmers would pay only two per cent interest for loans less than Rs 5 lakh, five per cent for loan between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and 10 per cent interest on loans in excess of Rs 10 lakh.

"It will accrue a benefit of Rs. 1,800 crore to the farmers," the chief minister added.

In case of loan from LMB, Khattar said that out of total 1.10 lakh borrowers, accounts of 70,000 had been declared NPAs. Out of their total outstanding payment, Rs. 750 crore was principal amount and Rs. 1,400 crore as interest and penalty, he said.