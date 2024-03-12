Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar likely to resign today after BJP, JJP head for a split

Union Minister Arjun Munda and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh are on the way to Chandigarh as observers.

With the alliance between Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana on the verge of a split, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet may tender their resignation on Tuesday.

The BJP has rushed its office bearers Tarun Chugh and Union Minister Arjun Munda to take stock of the situation, and likelihood is high of a meeting of the BJP legislators as well. BJP Haryana- in-charge Biplab Deb is expected to be present at the meeting.

The Raj Bhavan in the state is on alert mode as parties are expected to call on the governor. After meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.

"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate.

Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLA were already supporting the BJP-led government. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own. He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.

Following the Haryana Assembly elections held in October 2019, the BJP secured 40 out of the 90 assembly seats, falling short of a simple majority. Subsequently, they formed a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs. As part of this alliance, JJP President and co-founder Dushyant Chautala was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)