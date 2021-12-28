Haryana cabinet expansion: Two new ministers join Khattar government

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government inducted two MLAs, one each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), as ministers as part of the latest cabinet expansion exercise on Tuesday (December 28).

Khattar government’s second expansion in two years saw BJP's Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar, and JJP’ Devender Singh Babli, MLA from Tohana, take oath as ministers.

The new Haryana Cabinet ministers were administered the oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan. Whil Babli took oath in Hindi, Gupta did in Sanskrit. CM Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala were in attendance at the ceremony.

डॉ. कमल गुप्ता जी व श्री देवेंद्र बबली जी द्वारा हरियाणा मंत्रिपरिषद में मंत्री के रूप में पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ लेने पर उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

आप पारदर्शिता व ईमानदारी के साथ प्रदेश वासियों के हित के लिए निरंतर कार्य करेंगे, ऐसा मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है। pic.twitter.com/f0c8AsaKPa — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 28, 2021

With the induction of the two MLAs, the strength of the Haryana council of ministers has gone up to 14, including the chief minister, which is the upper limit.

Earlier, 10 MLAs were inducted into the cabinet in November 2019, days after the chief minister and his deputy were sworn in on October 27, 2019.

After Tuesday's cabinet expansion, the BJP has 10 ministers, including the chief minister, and the JJP has three ministers, including the deputy chief minister, while Ranjit Singh Chautala is the lone Independent MLA inducted as a minister.

The BJP fell short of a simple majority in the October, 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, winning 40 of the 90 seats, and subsequently, it forged an alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs.

The BJP formed the government in the state with the support of the JJP lawmakers and Independent MLAs.