Haryana: BJP leader Sukhbir shot dead in Gurugram cloth showroom by 5 men, probe launched

In a shocking incident, a BJP leader was shot dead in public in Haryana’s Gurugram by five unidentified men, said the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Representational image

In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, a Bhartiya Janta Party leader was shot dead in a public place in Gurugram. As per the police reports, the BJP leader was named Sukhbir and was shot dead by at least five unidentified men.

As many as five gunmen shot BJP leader Sukhbir when he had gone to a cloth showroom in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday, said Deepak Saharan, DCP West, Gurugram. A probe into the matter has been launched and more information is awaited.

The BJP leader and former chairman of Sohna Market Committee Sukhbir later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the police added.

The incident occurred when the BJP leader went to buy clothes at a showroom in Sadar Bazar near Gurudwara Road. The leader was said to be close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Gurgaon police have started investigating the CCTV footage and other evidence, as per ANI reports.

A probe has been launched into the killing of BJP leader Sukhbir, and the motive for his murder is not yet known but is expected to be revealed soon.

(With ANI inputs)

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
