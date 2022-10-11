Haryana bans sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, only green crackers allowed

Only green crackers are allowed in Haryana. (file photo)

The Haryana government has put a blanket ban on the manufacturing, sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali this month in view of the increasing pollution in the state. However, it has allowed green crackers in the state. The decision comes following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regarding the same.

According to officials, only green fireworks are allowed for sale and use, and a complete ban imposed on other firecrackers. The officials said that in view of the increasing pollution in the state, the pollution control board has taken this decision.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that this order will be strictly followed in the district. "The board has said that between October and January, the level of pollution increases significantly in the state, due to which children, elderly and sick people start having trouble breathing, hence the ban has been imposed on firecrackers," Yadav said.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers do not contain harmful chemicals that lead to air pollution. They do not contain aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon or the amount of hazardous chemicals in green crackers is very less. This leads to a significant decrease in pollution.

Ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Last month, the Delhi government announced a ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1. On Monday, the Supreme Court had refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi and said that the matter will be heard again before the Diwali holidays.

The top court expressed concern over the pollution levels in Delhi NCR, saying it had already passed a detailed order with regard to the use of firecrackers and will not vacate the previous order.

In 2018, the apex court had allowed the sale of green crackers with directions that on Diwali or on any other festival such as Gurpurb, etc. fireworks would be held from 8 pm to 10 pm only.