Haryana bans entry of unvaccinated people in malls, banks, other public places from January 1

Amid the increasing number of Omicron cases in India, the Haryana government has issued a new guideline to make sure that the number of COVID-19 cases remains under control in the state. The new order will be beneficial for people who have been administered both the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the new order issued by the government of Haryana, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit public places in the state such as malls, banks, government offices, and other areas. This new rule will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

Announcing the same in the state assembly in response to a question, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places from January 1 such as marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, bus or any government office.”

While speaking at the winter session of the Haryana assembly, the state health minister said that this new measure will strengthen the long fight against COVID-19 amid the new worry over Omicron, which has a high transmissibility rate, according to health experts.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Haryana is currently going on in full force, and the Gurugram administration claimed to have achieved 100 percent coverage of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first district in Haryana to achieve this milestone.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 12 states in India, with the highest number of cases being recorded in Maharashtra and Delhi. The total number of Omicron cases in India has been exceeded 200, according to the release by the Health Ministry.

Recently, the World Health Organisation has said that the Omicron variant spreads much faster than the Delta variant of COVID-19, and its cases are doubling in a span of 1.5 to 3 days globally. WHO has also said that the new COVID-19 variant has now been detected in 89 countries.