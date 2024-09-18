Twitter
SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session

Hitting below the waistline – the curious case of exploding pagers

Bigg Boss-fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with fiancee Amira after six months of engagement: 'I am...'

India

India

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 03:21 PM IST

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey
Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, if voted to power.

The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The other guarantees include empowerment of women, strengthening social security, secure future for the youth, welfare of families and houses for the poor.

Addressing the media, Kharge said, "We will implement these guarantees and that is why we have named it 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'." Under the rubric ‘empowerment of women', the Congress promised gas cylinders for Rs 500 and monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years.

To strengthen social security, the party promised a Rs 6,000 per month pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, and reinstating the old pension scheme.
The party also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Under farmers' welfare, the Congress promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). It also assured a caste survey and the limit of creamy layer be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Voting for the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
