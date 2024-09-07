Twitter
India

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP ahead of Haryana assembly polls have hit a deadlock.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 09:05 AM IST

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, talks on seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit a deadlock over the number of constituencies to be ceded to the latter party, with the sources dubbing the tie-up as 'unlikely', Times of India has reported. 

According to the report citing sources in Arvind Kejriwal's outfit, sounded pessimistic about the possibility of an alliance with the grand old party, while stressing that the party (AAP) was preparing to fight on 50 seats.

Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the leaders of the both outfits were 'hopeful' about the tie-up. 

"We are still talking and we are hopeful that an alliance will happen for the good of the country and Haryana. All possible efforts are being made in that direction", he had told mediapersons. 

On the contrary, the AAP sources have claimed that the twon parties are at loggerheads because of the Congress's reluctance to leave 10 seats whereas the party was readying its list for 50 seats.

Congress sources confirmed that it was unwilling to leave more than 3-4 seats for AAP, adding that the seats that the AAP sought are such that the 'transfer of votes' between the allies may be difficult, ultimately benefitting the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TOI reported. 

Congress releases first list of candidates

The grand-old-party released the first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. Former Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, is set to make her poll debut and running from Julana.

Bhupinder Hooda, a former chief minister of Haryana, is running from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Bajrang-Vinesh join Congress 

In a big boost to Congress, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress yesterday, i.e., September 6.

Punia and Phogat joined the party in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, and Babaria. Phogat recalled women wrestlers' fight over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and emphasise that the 'fight is continuing'. 

"The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation," she said.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
