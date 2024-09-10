Haryana Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 21 candidates; check here

Pradeep Sangwan to contest from Baroda. Haryana will go to polls on October 5.

BJP has released its second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana elections. According to the list, Manish Grovar will fight from Rohtak, Sanjay Singh from Nuh and Aizaz Khan from Punahana. Pawan Saini will contest from Naraingarh, Satpal Jamba from Pundri and Devendra Kaushik from Ganaur. Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.



