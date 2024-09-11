Twitter
Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Phase II inauguration date announced: Check stations' list and other details

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

Indian government issues 'high risk' warning for Android users with...

India

India

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

So far, AAP has named 70 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 09:52 PM IST

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released the fifth list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

At the moment, AAP has named 70 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The fifth list includes the candidature of Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Gopichand from Nangal Chaudhry, Pradeep Jutail from Pataudi, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal and Kaushal Sharma from Pithala.

Earlier today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress's Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.    

This is the fourth list of candidates released by the party for the October 5 Haryana polls.    

Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal is in the fray from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram.   

The AAP's first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana polls was released on Monday as its seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.

(With PTI inputs)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
