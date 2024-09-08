Twitter
Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, 'both parties trying to..'

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chadha said that both parties will decide before September 12, which is the last day of nomination.

Jaisal Kaur

Sep 08, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'
Just one day after expressing his optimism about the seat-sharing speculation between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the upcoming elections in Haryana following a meeting with AICC in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that both the parties have a desire, a wish and a hope for forming an alliance.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chadha said that both parties will decide before September 12, which is the last day of nomination.

"I do not want to make any statement on personal statements or individual seats. I can only tell you that both parties have a desire, a wish and hope for an alliance. The last date for nomination is 12th September. We will take a decision before 12. If we don't agree or if there is no win-win situation, we will leave it," he said.

He further affirmed that the discussions are going on in a positive environment and that the conclusion will be good and in the interest of the people of Haryana, country and democracy.

"Talks are going on in a positive environment. Good discussions are going on. I am confident. I am hopeful that some good conclusion will definitely come out of the talks in the interest of Haryana, in the interest of the country, and in the interest of democracy. I cannot share the figures with you all. Whether it is a statement by a leader of another party, a statement by a leader of my party, or a matter of an individual seat, I will not comment on any person, allegation or seat. Hopefully, soon we will all come back to the media and give you some good news," he added.

On Saturday, Chadha said, "I hope it (alliance/seat sharing) will be finalised. Ummeed pe duniya kaayam hai (The world stands on hope)," following a meeting with AICC in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, at the residence of Congress leader and Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

After the meeting, Deepak Babaria said that they are hopeful that the results regarding the alliance will come out in two days.

"Congress has given me this responsibility, and this was my second or third meeting with Raghav Chadha in the last two days. We are exchanging the locations and numbers, and we hope that the results will come out in two days. It depends; if it will be a win-win situation for both Congress and AAP, then we will go into a coalition; I am trying for that. It may happen (changes in the names of already declared candidates)," Babaria said.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

 
