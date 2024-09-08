Twitter
Congress has fielded Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases 2nd list of 9 candidates, Mohit Grover to contest from...
Congress has released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. It has fielded Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan and Mohit Grover from Gurugram. The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5.

 

 

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8. On Friday, Vinesh Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia joined Congress just a month ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections. Within hours of joining the party, Phogat was fielded as a party candidate from the Julana Assembly Constituency. Whereas, Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

