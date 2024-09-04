Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

CM Nayab Singh Saini will be contesting from the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

BJP has released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Ladwa, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, and Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt. Others whose named are announced in the list are -- Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

On Tuesday, a key meeting was held to discuss the candidates at former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Delhi. The meeting was attended by BJP Haryana Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, and state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, among others.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.