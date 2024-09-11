Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here

US presidential debate 2024: Key takeaways as Trump, Harris square off on abortion, immigration, economy

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Radhika Merchant stuns in gorgeous navy-blue tunic set for Ambani's Ganpati visarjan, it costs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

​8 yoga asanas to lose belly fat

​8 yoga asanas to lose belly fat

5 deep space images captured by NASA

5 deep space images captured by NASA

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Not Fauji, Deewana; this forgotten film was Shah Rukh's debut, had superstar as gay man, never released in theatres...

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here

The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday announced the third list of candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 5

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates; check names here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday announced the third list of candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 5.

In the third list of candidates, the party has decided to field Bheem Singh Rathi from Radaur, Amar Singh (Nilokheri), Amit Kumar (Israna), Rajesh Saroha (Rai), Manjeet Farmana (Kharkhauda), Pravin Guskhani (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Naresh Bagri (Kalanaur), Mahendar Dahiya (Jhajjhar), Suneel Rao (Ateli), Satish Yadav (Rewari), and Col Rajendra Rawat (Hathin).

The Aam Aadmi party, in its second list, fielded Ritu Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Hawa Singh from Indir, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia and Bhupendra Beniwal from Adampur.

Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, Jawah1ar Lal from Bawal, Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad and Abash Chandela from Tigaon have also been fielded.

The second list came after BJP leaders from the state, Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav, joined the AAP in the presence of AAP Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

In the first list of candidates that was released on Monday, the party had announced candidates for some prominent seats in the state, like Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh.

The AAP has fielded Gurpal Singh from Naraingarh, Anurag Dhandha from Kalayat, Narender Sharma from Pundri, Jaipal Sharma from Gharaunda, Amandeep Jundla from Assandh, Bittu Pahalwan from Samalkha, Pawan Fauji from Uchana Kalan, Kuldeep Gadrana from Dabwali, and Happy Raina from Rania seat.

While Indu Sharma has been fielded from Bhiwani, Bijender Hooda from Rohtak, Kuldeep Chikara from Bahadurgarh, Manish Yadav from Mahendragarh, Dharmendra Khatana from Sohna, and Ravinder Faujdar from Ballabhgarh.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says this big carmaker ignored his advice on EVs, 'now they've…'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says this big carmaker ignored his advice on EVs, 'now they've…'

Noida traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to SEMICON event, check routes to avoid

Noida traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to SEMICON event, check routes to avoid

'If they wanted to…': CM Mamata Banerjee responds to allegations of offering money to Kolkata rape victim's parents

'If they wanted to…': CM Mamata Banerjee responds to allegations of offering money to Kolkata rape victim's parents

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's new look in short hair takes the internet by storm, fans call him 'style guru'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement