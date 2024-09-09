Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: Bijender Hooda will be contesting from Rohtak.

AAP has released its first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections. Anurag Dhandha to contest from Kalayat, Vikas Nehra from Meham, and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

Announcement



The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all pic.twitter.com/Ulca3eVppu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 9, 2024

