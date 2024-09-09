Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India beat Japan to register their second consecutive win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: Bijender Hooda will be contesting from Rohtak.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 03:29 PM IST

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

AAP has released its first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections. Anurag Dhandha to contest from Kalayat, Vikas Nehra from Meham, and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

 

READ | AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta makes big claim on alliance with Congress, says, 'if not decided today, party will...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement