Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

AAP has fielded Kavita Dalal from Julana against Congress's Vinesh Phogat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its fourth list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The party has fielded Kavita Dalal from Julana against Congress's Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far declared 61 candidates for the polls. Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal is in the fray from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram. Check the full list here:

Announce



The Party hereby announces the fourth list of candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all pic.twitter.com/oUKUrHwJIw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2024

The AAP's first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana polls was released on Monday as its seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they fought the election separately in Punjab.

The Congress had given one seat to the AAP in the general election in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully. In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single seat.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...