Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting on 90 seats begins today, check key candidates, timings

Voting in Haryana is scheduled to be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The results of the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared on October 8.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting on 90 seats begins today, check key candidates, timings
The Haryana Assembly election 2024 will be held in a single phase on Saturday, October 5. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. Voting in Haryana is scheduled to be held on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm. Around 2.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes today.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

Key Candidates in Haryana Elections 2024

One of the prominent faces in the elections is wrestler Vinesh Phogat. She joined the Congress party on September 6. She is contesting her maiden election from the Julana Assembly constituency. Other major candidates include Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, state Congress stalwart and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and ex-deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, among others.

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, will cast their votes in the Assembly Elections on October 5. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
