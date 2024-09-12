Twitter
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases 5th list with 5 candidates; check names here

Earlier, former wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana Assembly constituency, Vinesh Phogat, filed a nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

The Congress party on Thursday released its fourth list of five candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress party released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

Among the candidates announced in the third list are Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala, Pooja Chaudhary from Maulana, Akram Khan from Jagadhri, Rahul Makkar from Hansi, Manisha Sangwan from Dadri, Jagdish Yadav from Kosli and Lakhan Kumar Singhla from Faridabad.

The party fielded Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Paramvir Singh from Tohana.

Anirudh Chaudhary will contest from Tosham, Balram Dangi from Meham, Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

Earlier, former wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana Assembly constituency, Vinesh Phogat, filed a nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

Phogat filed her nomination in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other state leaders of the party. She expressed her gratitude to the people of the constituency for their love and emphasised the party's commitment to work for the welfare of every section.

"It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am entering politics. We are working hard for the welfare of every section. I am grateful for the love the people of Jualana are giving me," Phogat said while speaking to reporters after filing her nomination.

Phogat joined the Congress party on September 6 along with olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia, providing a big boost to the party in the run-up to the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Phogat is pitted against BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi in Julana for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Bairagi also filed his nomination earlier in the day. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, and the last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The counting of votes will be held on October 8. In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

