Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results on EC website

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am, there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating results on the ECI's website.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results on EC website
Representative Image
The Congress on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am, there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating results on the ECI's website.

"As you can imagine this allows bad-faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media," Ramesh said in his letter. "Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres," he said.

"We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately," Ramesh said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Ramesh said, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website."

"Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?" Ramesh said. The latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35. The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

