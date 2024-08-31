Haryana assembly election date changed, polling on October 5, counting of votes on...

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday revised polling day for Haryana from October 1 to October 5, 2024 and accordingly counting day for J&K and Haryana Assembly elections from October 4 to October 8, 2024

According to ECI, the decision was taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.

