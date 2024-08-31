Twitter
Haryana assembly election date changed, polling on October 5, counting of votes on...

According to ECI, the decision was taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

Haryana assembly election date changed, polling on October 5, counting of votes on...
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday revised polling day for Haryana from October 1 to October 5, 2024 and accordingly counting day for J&K and Haryana Assembly elections from October 4 to October 8, 2024

According to ECI, the decision was taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates

