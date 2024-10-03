Twitter
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

India

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today
As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold two public meetings today, marking the last day of the election campaign before the polls on October 5. He will kick off his campaign with a Vijay Sankalp rally in Nuh, followed by a second gathering in Mahendragarh. With voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support.

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

Commenting on the leader's visit ahead of the elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "Now we hear that Rahul Gandhi, who made anti-reservation remarks abroad, is coming to Haryana for a political tour of 2-3 days. Haryana is a great place, and over the last decade, the BJP government has developed the state in all aspects. He can come here for a visit, but it's just tourism for him"

He further said, "The youth of Haryana will ask him why he is silent on the 'Kharchi, Parchi' that happened during Hooda's rule? The Dalits of Haryana will ask that after opposing reservation, with what face has he come to Haryana? The farmers of Haryana will ask him that after giving their lands to Damads, how is he talking about their rights? The women of Haryana will ask, after giving promises to Himachal, why doesn't he go there? Rahul Gandhi should answer all these questions."
 

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
