Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination party may support...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination party may support...

Last week, the BJP released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana polls, in which the party fielded Jangra from Sirsa

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination party may support...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ruling BJP's Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said he has withdrawn his nomination and hinted that the party may back sitting MLA Gopal Kanda, who has been supporting the state government.
Kanda is the supremo of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and is seeking re-election from the Sirsa Assembly seat.

"I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... We have to ensure a 'Congress-mukt Haryana'," Jangra told PTI over the phone.
Asked if he had withdrawn in the HLP leader's favour, Jangra said, "Gopal Kanda has supported us (BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa's development." However, Interacting with reporters in

Sirsa later, Jangra said, "The party had given the ticket and it was the party's directive (regarding withdrawing of nomination)". The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M).

Last week, the BJP released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana polls, in which the party fielded Jangra from Sirsa.The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said on Thursday that it was extending support to Kanda in Sirsa.

However, following the BJP's withdrawal of its candidate, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said he would hold discussions with his party leaders to decide whether to continue supporting Kanda.
"If they (BJP) have supported Gopal Kanda and if he has taken their support...I will speak to Kanda regarding this and discuss the issue within our party and then take a decision (on whether to continue support to Kanda)", Kanda told reporters while campaigning in his Ellenabad constituency in Sirsa district.
The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Sirsa after withdrawing his nomination, Jangra said he has been associated with the BJP for more than four decades and had fought the Zila Parishad polls in 1994.
Senior BJP leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar, who accompanied Jangra, said, "There is only one aim which is to form a BJP government for the third time and to have a Congress-mukt Bharat and Congress-mukt Sirsa".

Reacting to Congress allegations that the BJP had "surrendered" before Kanda, Tanwar said, that the opposition party had surrendered before foreign powers.
"On foreign soil, they give statements to weaken the country. And those who have accepted defeat can say anything. We have to keep the Congress at bay," he added.
Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.
The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement