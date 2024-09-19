Twitter
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP releases election manifesto, guarantees...

The party also promises to offer scooters to college going female students under Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rupees 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP releases election manifesto, guarantees...
The Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, just a day after the Congress party announced seven guarantees for the poll-bound state. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present during the launch of the manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana.

The Bhartiya Janata party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of Rs2,100 per month under 'Lado Laxmi Yojana'. To boost employment in the state, the party announced that ten industrial cities will be built on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda and more than 50 thousand youth from nearby villages will be given employment.

Under the healthcare initiatives, under Chirayu Ayushman, the amount of Rs 5 lakh received per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.
 

The party also promises to offer scooters to college going female students under Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rupees 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana. During the event, Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted key promises from the party's 'Sankalp Patra,' stating, "All women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojna.' Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the Rs 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and we will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth."

He also assured that LPG cylinders would remain available for Rs 500 to Antyodaya BPL families and guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers.

Criticising the Congress party, Nadda remarked, "For Congress, this document is just a formality. It is merely a ritual for them and an attempt to deceive the people."

He reflected on the state's past, saying, "What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? It was one of getting jobs based on 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi,' known for land scams."

Nadda emphasised the importance of the BJP's manifesto, declaring, "For us, 'Sankalp Patra' is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop." Meanwhile, the Congress party Wednesday announced seven guarantees for Haryana assembly polls which will be part of its election manifesto, promising restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, two lakh jobs, caste survey, 300 units of free power and free medical treatment upto Rs 25 lakh.Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 

