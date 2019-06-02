Haryana: ASI who was murder witness murdered

An assistant sub-inspector, providing security to a witness in a murder case, was killed here after three men fired on them on Sunday, police said, claiming that their target was the witness.

Suresh Pal had been assigned to provide security to Rambir, who is a witness in a 2018 murder case of a private school teacher, they said.

Police said Rambir was getting threats from unknown persons and therefore, he was provided security cover.

On Sunday afternoon, Rambir was sitting at his car service centre in Naraingarh when three persons came on a motorcycle and enquired about issues related to the servicing of their vehicle, they said.

One of the assailants pulled out a gun and took aim at Rambir and fired, but the bullet hit Pal, police said.

The assistant sub-inspector was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Some people tried to chase the assailants, but they managed to escape leaving behind their motorcycle, police said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway.

On July 9 last year, the teacher was shot dead by unknown assailants when he was on his way to school near Naraingarh, near here, police said.

The teacher's wife is a village sarpanch in Naraingarh, where the trial in the case is taking place.

A few persons have been arrested in the matter, they said.