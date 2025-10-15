Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others

The FIR names four people as accused -- including deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife and IAS Amneet P Kumar, his gunman Sushil, and Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratna. Lather died by suicide on October 14, accusing late officer Kumar of corruption. Read on to know more on this.

Police in Rohtak have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged suicide of Haryana police officer Sandeep Kumar Lather, India Today reported citing sources. The FIR names four people as accused -- including deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife and IAS Amneet P Kumar, his gunman Sushil, and Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratna. Lather died by suicide on October 14, accusing late officer Kumar of corruption. Kumar had died by alleged suicide on October 7 and accused roughly a dozen serving and retired officials of caste-based discrimination and harassment. The case has grabbed much political attention and spotlighted caste bias in police and other civil services.

IPS Y Puran Kumar's death

On October 7, Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh. He left behind a lengthy suicide note, accusing several officials of harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste. His wife, IAS Amneet, who was in Japan at the time of the officer's death, filed a police complaint upon returning. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police has been formed to probe Kumar's death case and the accusations leveled by him.

Sandeep Lather's death and accusations

A week after Kumar's death, Lather -- who had been investigating corruption charges linked to the IPS officer -- allegedly shot himself dead near the Rohtak-Panipat road in Haryana. In a final video message and suicide note, Lather accused Kumar and his wife of corruption and harassment. He said Kumar took his life to avoid punishment for alleged misdoing and his death was not an issue of caste.

Lather's charges against Kumar and family

In his final messages, Lather alleged that IPS Kumar had struck a Rs 50 crore deal with gangster Rao Inderjit, who has reportedly been in hiding in the United States. The ASI said that Kumar was supposed to clear Inderjit's name in a murder case in lieu of the hefty sum. Rao Inderjit is allegedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang and is part of several high-profile criminal cases. Before his death, Lather said he was giving up his life to highlight misuse of authority in police service and to ensure an impartial probe.