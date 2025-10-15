FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

How phone numbers of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Donald Trump's son leaked; who's behind this?

21-year-old shares heartbreaking post on his last Diwali after stage 4 cancer battle: ‘See ya guys...'

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid

Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...

iPhone 16 Plus now costs over Rs 30,000 less! Grab heavy discount deals from JioMart, Flipkart, more; Check offers, new prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

India's richest village is in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others

The FIR names four people as accused -- including deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife and IAS Amneet P Kumar, his gunman Sushil, and Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratna. Lather died by suicide on October 14, accusing late officer Kumar of corruption. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others
ASI Sandeep Lather and IPS Puran Kumar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police in Rohtak have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged suicide of Haryana police officer Sandeep Kumar Lather, India Today reported citing sources. The FIR names four people as accused -- including deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's wife and IAS Amneet P Kumar, his gunman Sushil, and Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratna. Lather died by suicide on October 14, accusing late officer Kumar of corruption. Kumar had died by alleged suicide on October 7 and accused roughly a dozen serving and retired officials of caste-based discrimination and harassment. The case has grabbed much political attention and spotlighted caste bias in police and other civil services.

IPS Y Puran Kumar's death

On October 7, Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh. He left behind a lengthy suicide note, accusing several officials of harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste. His wife, IAS Amneet, who was in Japan at the time of the officer's death, filed a police complaint upon returning. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police has been formed to probe Kumar's death case and the accusations leveled by him.

Sandeep Lather's death and accusations

A week after Kumar's death, Lather -- who had been investigating corruption charges linked to the IPS officer -- allegedly shot himself dead near the Rohtak-Panipat road in Haryana. In a final video message and suicide note, Lather accused Kumar and his wife of corruption and harassment. He said Kumar took his life to avoid punishment for alleged misdoing and his death was not an issue of caste.

Lather's charges against Kumar and family

In his final messages, Lather alleged that IPS Kumar had struck a Rs 50 crore deal with gangster Rao Inderjit, who has reportedly been in hiding in the United States. The ASI said that Kumar was supposed to clear Inderjit's name in a murder case in lieu of the hefty sum. Rao Inderjit is allegedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang and is part of several high-profile criminal cases. Before his death, Lather said he was giving up his life to highlight misuse of authority in police service and to ensure an impartial probe.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with his wife, brother; shares crucial health update: 'I hit a big fat tree and crushed..'
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with wife, brother, shares health update
Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'
Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE