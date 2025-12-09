FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here

Haryana Cabinet, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved major reforms in transport, urban governance, education, recruitment, and mining. Key decisions include vehicle age limits, Haryana Municipal Act 2025, NCC weightage in police recruitment, Cadre Change Policy for teachers and more.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here
The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a comprehensive set of administrative, governance, and regulatory reforms on Monday, covering transport, urban administration, education, mining, and recruitment. Out of 21 agenda items discussed, 19 were cleared, reflecting the government’s focus on streamlining operations and improving public service delivery.

Transport Reforms and Vehicle Age Caps

A key decision involved rationalising the maximum permissible age of vehicles in the state, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR). Petrol and CNG vehicles under all-India tourist permits in the NCR can now operate for up to 12 years, while diesel vehicles have a 10-year limit. For non-NCR regions, all fuel categories under tourist permits are capped at 12 years. Other permit categories have been set at 15 years for petrol, CNG, and electric vehicles, and 10 years for diesel vehicles in the NCR. Officials highlighted that these uniform limits aim to phase out older, polluting vehicles and standardise fleet operations.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules for aggregator licensing, mandating that ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber operate only green-energy vehicles from January 1, 2026. A Clean Mobility Portal will track all aggregator-licensed vehicles to enhance air quality monitoring.

Urban Governance and Municipal Reforms

The government greenlit the Haryana Municipal Act 2025, consolidating all urban local bodies under a single legislative framework. The Act will replace the 87 existing municipal laws, streamline administrative processes, improve accountability, and enhance service delivery. Additionally, tehsil jurisdictions were realigned across six districts, moving 17 villages and sectors to improve grassroots governance and citizen services.

Education, Recruitment and Service Rules

Changes in the Haryana Civil Service exam pattern were approved, expanding the mains from four to six papers for a total of 600 marks. Revisions to recruitment rules now provide additional weightage for NCC certificate holders in police constable and sub-inspector selections. A new Cadre Change Policy 2025 for district-level teachers introduces a merit- and age-based system, with additional marks for women and special-category candidates.

Other Key Approvals

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Private Universities Act 2006 to enhance regulatory oversight, expansion of manpower in the Mines and Geology Department from 632 to 890 posts, and relief measures for Rohtak Agro Mall allottees, including refunds with 7% annual interest. Service rules for the State Accounts Directorate and the Prosecution Department were also sanctioned.

Winter Assembly Session

Finally, the Cabinet cleared proposals for the winter session of the Haryana Assembly, scheduled to begin on December 18, where critical legislative and policy decisions are expected to be discussed.

These approvals reflect the government’s push for modernised governance, environmental sustainability, and efficiency in public services, while addressing long-standing administrative and regulatory gaps across the state.

