Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here
Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics
IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here
Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'
Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes....
Arjun Rampal issues long statement after Dhurandhar's success, calls out 'mad methods' of Ranveer Singh for prep: 'Soaked up all the pressure while...'
IndiGo disruption: Centre to take BIG move amid airline's massive operational meltdown, to cut down its winter flight schedule
Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh BEATS Salman Khan, passes Monday's test with flying colors, crosses Rs 150 crore
Algorithms are the new editors, Democracies are the new victim: When moderation becomes censorship and neutrality becomes a myth
Delhi-NCR AQI December 9, 2025: Air quality remains 'poor' at 292, hits 'very poor' in Chandni Chowk, Bawana; check area-wise pollutions level
INDIA
Haryana Cabinet, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved major reforms in transport, urban governance, education, recruitment, and mining. Key decisions include vehicle age limits, Haryana Municipal Act 2025, NCC weightage in police recruitment, Cadre Change Policy for teachers and more.
The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a comprehensive set of administrative, governance, and regulatory reforms on Monday, covering transport, urban administration, education, mining, and recruitment. Out of 21 agenda items discussed, 19 were cleared, reflecting the government’s focus on streamlining operations and improving public service delivery.
A key decision involved rationalising the maximum permissible age of vehicles in the state, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR). Petrol and CNG vehicles under all-India tourist permits in the NCR can now operate for up to 12 years, while diesel vehicles have a 10-year limit. For non-NCR regions, all fuel categories under tourist permits are capped at 12 years. Other permit categories have been set at 15 years for petrol, CNG, and electric vehicles, and 10 years for diesel vehicles in the NCR. Officials highlighted that these uniform limits aim to phase out older, polluting vehicles and standardise fleet operations.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules for aggregator licensing, mandating that ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber operate only green-energy vehicles from January 1, 2026. A Clean Mobility Portal will track all aggregator-licensed vehicles to enhance air quality monitoring.
The government greenlit the Haryana Municipal Act 2025, consolidating all urban local bodies under a single legislative framework. The Act will replace the 87 existing municipal laws, streamline administrative processes, improve accountability, and enhance service delivery. Additionally, tehsil jurisdictions were realigned across six districts, moving 17 villages and sectors to improve grassroots governance and citizen services.
Changes in the Haryana Civil Service exam pattern were approved, expanding the mains from four to six papers for a total of 600 marks. Revisions to recruitment rules now provide additional weightage for NCC certificate holders in police constable and sub-inspector selections. A new Cadre Change Policy 2025 for district-level teachers introduces a merit- and age-based system, with additional marks for women and special-category candidates.
The Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Private Universities Act 2006 to enhance regulatory oversight, expansion of manpower in the Mines and Geology Department from 632 to 890 posts, and relief measures for Rohtak Agro Mall allottees, including refunds with 7% annual interest. Service rules for the State Accounts Directorate and the Prosecution Department were also sanctioned.
Finally, the Cabinet cleared proposals for the winter session of the Haryana Assembly, scheduled to begin on December 18, where critical legislative and policy decisions are expected to be discussed.
These approvals reflect the government’s push for modernised governance, environmental sustainability, and efficiency in public services, while addressing long-standing administrative and regulatory gaps across the state.