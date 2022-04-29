Haryana: Ammonia gas leak in Jhajjar causes panic, locals complain of breathing issues

A gas leak has been reported from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, triggering a wave of panic among the locals in the area.

Raising concern among authorities and locals, a gas leak was reported at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening. The leakage of ammonia was reported from a ‘Kathha’ making factory.

The incident triggered panic among locals. Some locals living in the area complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting. On information fire brigade teams, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot

"Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks," said Jag Niwas, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar. The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel.

Many locals and factory workers reported feeling unwell soon after the ammonia gas leak took place. An ambulance was called to the scene and several factory workers and some locals were shifted to the hospital for immediate treatment.

No reports of any serious casualties or deaths due to the gas leak have been reported yet. More details from the incident in Haryana’s Jhajjar are awaited for now.

The cause of the gas is not known yet, but locals have been removed from nearby areas and the factory has been emptied so that there is no hazardous effect on anyone’s health.

A gas leak can be lethal and have a terrible effect on the localities as well as the future generations, as the harmful chemicals in the environment at times cause genetic mutations in the children who are yet to be born, leading to disabilities or illnesses.

(With ANI inputs)

