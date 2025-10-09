Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kuram, 52, died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 7. His suicide note names seven to eight IPS officer and two IAS officer, both serving and retired.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kuram , 52, died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 7. He allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. A 2001-batch IPS officer of Haryana Cadre have left behing a 9 page long suicide note alleging years of menta harassment, caste-based discrimination and have named 12 senior officials. The suicide note names seven to eight IPS officer and two IAS officer, both serving and retired.

The 9-page suicide note

In his suicide note recovered from his pocket, Y Puran Kumar alleged targeted mental harassment, caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and administrative pressures, dating back to August 2020. He also claimed that these officials conspired to ruin his professional career, harassing him by issuing unnecessary notices.

Kumar have written multiple letters to the Chief Minister and top bureaucrats over the years, flagging violations of Home Ministry norms, bias against Scheduled Caste officers, and selective treatment in postings and official privileges.

Wife IAS officer Amneet Singh files complaint against 8 officers

IAS officer Amneet P Kumar , wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar lodged a complaint with Chandigarh police on Wednesday night seeking an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia. She has demanded their arrest.

In her complaint she said that her husband, an officer of "unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit", faced "years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution" by senior officers, and, she alleged, particularly by DGP Kapur.

She also claims that he husband told her about DGP Kapur was conspiring to falsely frame him in a frivolous complaint. She also alleged that her husband had repeatedly complained of caste-based discrimination, exclusion from police premises' places of worship, and humiliation over his SC background.