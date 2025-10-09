Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This is world’s longest railway platform, longer than many Olympic tracks, not in China, Singapore, US, or Japan, it's located in...

Cough syrup row: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of Coldrif syrup, arrested over child deaths

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP

Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals it all; check

Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'

'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Donald Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is world’s longest railway platform, longer than many Olympic tracks, not in China, Singapore, US, or Japan, it's located in...

World’s longest railway platform, longer than many Olympic tracks, located in...

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers...

Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals it all; check

Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kuram, 52, died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 7. His suicide note names seven to eight IPS officer and two IAS officer, both serving and retired.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 08:12 AM IST

Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kuram, 52, died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 7. He allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. A 2001-batch IPS officer of Haryana Cadre have left behing a 9 page long suicide note alleging years of menta harassment, caste-based discrimination and have named 12 senior officials. The suicide note names seven to eight IPS officer and two IAS officer, both serving and retired.

The 9-page suicide note

In his suicide note recovered from his pocket, Y Puran Kumar alleged targeted mental harassment, caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and administrative pressures, dating back to August 2020. He also claimed that these officials conspired to ruin his professional career, harassing him by issuing unnecessary notices.

Kumar have written multiple letters to the Chief Minister and top bureaucrats over the years, flagging violations of Home Ministry norms, bias against Scheduled Caste officers, and selective treatment in postings and official privileges.

Wife IAS officer Amneet Singh files complaint against 8 officers

IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar lodged a complaint with Chandigarh police on Wednesday night seeking an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia. She has demanded their arrest.

In her complaint she said that her husband, an officer of "unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit", faced "years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution" by senior officers, and, she alleged, particularly by DGP Kapur.

She also claims that he husband told her about DGP Kapur was conspiring to falsely frame him in a frivolous complaint. She also alleged that her husband had repeatedly complained of caste-based discrimination, exclusion from police premises' places of worship, and humiliation over his SC background.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after...
Are banks open today? Check state-wise bank holiday list for Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, 2025
Bank holiday on Valmiki Jayanti: Are banks closed on October 7? Know here
'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough
'They want...': Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough
Donald Trump to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten security of India?
Donald Trump to sell advanced missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten India?
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow, check full list
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE