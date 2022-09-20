Haryana: 4,000 bolts missing from Yamunanagar bridge, cops baffled

Photo: ANI

Yamunanagar, Haryana, police claimed that around 4,000 nuts and bolts were taken from a bridge being constructed on Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway-344.

Haryana | An incident of theft of around 4000 nut bolts from the bridge built on Saharanpur-Panchkula NH-344 in Yamunanagar was reported after an authority engineer inspected the bridge. At present, no written complaint has been given to police from NHAI: SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/GOfi04k77G — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

An inspection of the bridge by a government engineer revealed the damage, which was reported to SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar.

SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar informed ANI that when an authorised engineer examined the bridge in Yamunanagar on NH-344 between Saharanpur and Panchkula, it was discovered that about 4,000 nut bolts had been stolen.

Yamunanagar police station has reportedly received a complaint from the bridge's builder.

The matter is being investigated further by the police.