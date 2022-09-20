Search icon
Haryana: 4,000 bolts missing from Yamunanagar bridge, cops baffled

SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar informed ANI that when engineers examined the bridge, it was discovered that about 4,000 nut bolts had been stolen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Haryana: 4,000 bolts missing from Yamunanagar bridge, cops baffled
Photo: ANI

Yamunanagar, Haryana, police claimed that around 4,000 nuts and bolts were taken from a bridge being constructed on Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway-344.

An inspection of the bridge by a government engineer revealed the damage, which was reported to SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar.

SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar informed ANI that when an authorised engineer examined the bridge in Yamunanagar on NH-344 between Saharanpur and Panchkula, it was discovered that about 4,000 nut bolts had been stolen. 

Yamunanagar police station has reportedly received a complaint from the bridge's builder.

The matter is being investigated further by the police.

