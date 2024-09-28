Twitter
Haryana: 3 dead, 9 injured in illegal firecracker factory blast in Sonipat, here's what we know so far

The cause of the fire that led to the blast is being investigated, a police officer from Sonipat said.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

Haryana: 3 dead, 9 injured in illegal firecracker factory blast in Sonipat, here's what we know so far
Two women and a child were killed, while nine others were injured in a blast at an "illegal" firecracker unit in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday, police said. Workers and some of their family members were present at the site when the incident took place at the factory, located in Ridhau village, they added.

The cause of the fire that led to the blast is being investigated, a police officer from Sonipat said. "Three have died in the incident, of which two are women, while one is a child. Nine injured persons have been taken to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak," the officer said. The police officer said the chemical used in preparing firecrackers in the "illegal unit" appeared to have caught fire, leading to the blast.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
