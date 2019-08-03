Haryali Teej 2019: Significance, puja vidhi, timings of the auspicious festival

'Haryali Teej' is a festival celebrated by Hindu Women in northern and western parts of India to pray for the well- being of their husbands.

Significance:

The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

Teej is celebrated in Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

Haryali Teej is celebrated to welcome the onset of monsoons. The rains also bring forth the much-needed greenery in our surroundings and therefore the festival is called Haryali Teej( The word Haryali means greenery).

Henna or Mehndi is a common ritual followed by women on most festivals as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck). On Teej too, women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the color the better it is!.

Puja timings:

Tritiya Tithi begins from 1:36 AM on August 3 and ends at 10:06 PM.

Apart from applying henna, the girls wear colourful bangles and pray to Goddess Parvati. The women also observe fasts till they see the moon which signifies the unification of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Haryali Teej Puja Vidhi:

1. Do the puja during Pradosh kaal.

2. Make small idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesh. You can use clay or flour.

3. Offer clothes, sindoor, bangles and other gifts symbolic of a married woman to Goddess Parvati. Offer clothes to Lord Shiva before you begin reading the Katha.

4. Gather your family members, friends, and loved ones to listen to the Hariyali Teej Katha.

5. Do Ganesh aarti followed by aarti for Shivji.

6. You can donate the clothes offered to the idols to a brahmin.

7. Observe the fast all day.

8. Do puja next day and offer sindoor to Goddess Parvati.

9. Distribute the prasad of halwa and malpua.