Interviewer: Aayush, your journey from leading ANACITY in Dubai to pursuing postgraduate studies at Harvard is remarkable. What motivated your return to India, and what message do you have for Indians abroad?

Aayush Puri: During my time at Harvard, I was part of a diverse cohort of 35 students, each representing a different country. This global perspective underlined India’s unique position in the world economy. India’s real estate sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP. The PropTech segment, in particular, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15%, reaching $16 billion by 2030. Recognizing these opportunities, I felt a compelling urge to return and contribute to this transformative phase. I encourage fellow Indians abroad to consider coming back and being part of this dynamic growth story.

Interviewer: How do you perceive the current landscape of India’s PropTech industry?

Aayush Puri: The PropTech industry in India is at a pivotal juncture. With rapid urbanization and a tech-savvy population, there’s a significant shift towards digital solutions in real estate. Innovations like AI-driven property recommendations, blockchain for transparent transactions, and virtual reality tours are becoming mainstream. Moreover, government initiatives such as ‘Digital India’ and the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) have fostered a more transparent and accountable environment, further boosting the growth of PropTech in the country.

Interviewer: What challenges do you foresee in this sector, and how can they be addressed?

Aayush Puri: While the prospects are promising, challenges persist. Regulatory complexities, data privacy concerns, and the need for digital literacy among stakeholders are significant hurdles. Addressing these requires collaborative efforts between the government, industry players, and educational institutions to create robust frameworks and training programs. Additionally, fostering a culture of innovation and encouraging startups in the PropTech space can lead to solutions tailored to India’s unique needs.

Interviewer: Given your international experience, how does India’s PropTech evolution compare globally?

Aayush Puri: India’s PropTech journey is unique. While countries like the U.S. and U.K. have been early adopters, India’s rapid urbanization and smartphone penetration present a distinct opportunity. The country’s real estate sector is expected to cross $4.8 trillion by 2047, with PropTech playing a crucial role in this transformation. The convergence of technology and real estate here is not just about convenience but also about addressing fundamental issues like housing affordability and sustainable urban development.

Interviewer: What role do you see for the NRI diaspora in this transformation?

Aayush Puri: The NRI diaspora has always been a significant contributor to the nation’s development through remittances, investments, and knowledge exchange. In the context of PropTech, diaspora professionals can bring global best practices, technological expertise, and innovative business models to India. By collaborating with local entrepreneurs and stakeholders, they can help bridge gaps and accelerate the adoption of advanced solutions in the real estate sector.

Interviewer: What is one innovation you’ve seen in markets like the U.S., U.K., and Dubai that you believe presents a significant opportunity for India’s PropTech sector?

Aayush Puri: One major innovation that stands out is broker aggregation platforms. In markets like the U.S. and U.K., platforms that bring brokers, developers, and buyers together have transformed real estate transactions. Broker aggregation offers India an immense opportunity to streamline its fragmented market. By integrating technology, we can create a single digital ecosystem where brokers are empowered with real-time data, seamless communication, and efficient processes. This model not only enhances transparency but also scales the industry by building trust and reducing friction. I believe broker aggregation is the future of Indian real estate and could be a game-changer for the entire sector.

Interviewer: Thank you, Aayush, for sharing your insights.