Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

Hartalika Teej is celebrated to honour Goddess Parvati's devotion to Lord Shiva. On this day, Hindu women seek blessings for marital happiness, prosperity, and divine love.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

Hartalika Teej is one of the most important vrat observed in Hinduism. It is a sacred festival that represents devotion, love, and dedication. This fast is significant for women, who observe it with deep faith to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital happiness. 

Date and puja muhurat in 2025

In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed on Tuesday, August 26.

Hartalika Puja Muhurat (Morning): 05:56 am to 08:30 am (Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes)

Tritiya Tithi Begins: August 25, 2025, at 12:34 pm

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 26, 2025, at 01:54 pm

Significance of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej signifies Goddess Parvati's unwavering devotion and determination to marry Lord Shiva. Women observe this vrat to seek marital bliss, long life for their husbands, and prosperity, while unmarried girls pray for an ideal life partner. 

READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Traditions and rituals

During Hartalika Teej, women observe a strict 24-hour fast without food or water. They worship clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with flowers and fruits, wear green attire, and apply mehendi, celebrating with devotional songs. Newly married women often return to their parental home for the festivities.

 

 

 

 

