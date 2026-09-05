Harsimrat Kaur Badal detained: What happened during SAD’s Chandigarh protest?

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was detained during a SAD protest in Chandigarh while holding a march towards Bhagwant Mann’s residence over alleged corruption allegation involving the CM's wife.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, along with several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) women's wing leaders, was detained on Saturday while they were heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence. The SAD leaders were stopped by Chandigarh Police during their protest march over the alleged Rs 5 crore corruption case involving Mann's wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal detained during SAD protest

A protest was led by SAD's women's wing against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, where the party workers were carrying banners and demanding action over allegations against Mann's wife. In August, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to Gurpreet Kaur Mann following allegations that Rs 5 crore was accepted to allegedly shield an accused in a rape case.

During the protests, SAD's women's wing tried to cross the police barricades, which led to a brief confrontation with the security personnel deployed ahead of the CM's residence.

What did Harsimrat Kaur Badal say?

While speaking to reporters, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the dignity of women in Punjab was being compromised. ''When the honour and dignity of the women in Punjab start being auctioned off, and the ones doing it are the Chief Minister and his wife, what bigger misfortune could there be for Punjab? Against this, today the women of Punjab have taken to the streets,'' she said.

She even questioned why no case has been registered against Mann's wife and her brother-in-law Amardeep Singh. ''Why is the Chief Minister silent today? Why has no case been registered against Gurpreet Kaur and her brother-in-law Amardeep Singh?'' Harsimrat asked.

#WATCH | Chandigarh | SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal says, "When the dignity and honour of Punjab’s women start being auctioned off by the Chief Minister and his wife, then what could be more unfortunate for Punjab... Today the women of Punjab have taken to the streets against… https://t.co/X7Ys4wCGuN pic.twitter.com/KN1QcE5kTD — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

She also questioned over alleged action against police officers and said, ''Why are cases not being filed against the police officers who freed rapists from jail and sent them abroad?''

Earlier this week, a SAD delegation met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh and submitted a 300-page dossier, seeking a CBI inquiry into the allegation.