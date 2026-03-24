FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda

Strait of Hormuz: Why is it called so? Who was Hormuz? How was it related to Parsis? Know its Indian connections

Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked

Will rape-accused Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru said

FIR registered against 5 Instagram users for circulating fake brawl video at Karan Aujla's Indore concert, details inside

$100 trillion at stake: Why Global Exchanges are turning into financial utilities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui

HomeIndia

INDIA

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Harish Rana, the first person in India who received permission for passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after fighting for life for 13 years in a state of coma. Rana had been in coma since 2013 and was moved from his Ghaziabad home to AIIMS.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harish Rana, the first person in India who received permission for passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after fighting for life for 13 years in a state of coma. Rana had been in coma since 2013 and was moved from his Ghaziabad home to the palliative care unit at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at the AIIMS on March 14. 

Last week, in a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than a decade. The order marks the first judicial application of the passive euthanasia guidelines laid down in the Common Cause v. Union of India decision.

A bench comprising Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice K. V. Viswanathan allowed the plea filed by the man’s father seeking permission to withdraw life support. The patient, identified as Harish Rana, has been in a persistent vegetative state since suffering a severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation 13 years ago.

The court noted that Rana, now 32, had been in an irreversible condition for years with no signs of recovery. Medical records indicated that he suffers from complete quadriplegia and survives only on clinically administered nutrition provided through surgically inserted PEG tubes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan
Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'
Dhurandhar 2: SP MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for Atiq Ahmed's portrayal
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel
No Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma, Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy
Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate?
Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story
Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did Rapper meet Punjabi actress
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement