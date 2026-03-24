Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Harish Rana, the first person in India who received permission for passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after fighting for life for 13 years in a state of coma. Rana had been in coma since 2013 and was moved from his Ghaziabad home to AIIMS.

Harish Rana, the first person in India who received permission for passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after fighting for life for 13 years in a state of coma. Rana had been in coma since 2013 and was moved from his Ghaziabad home to the palliative care unit at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at the AIIMS on March 14.

Last week, in a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than a decade. The order marks the first judicial application of the passive euthanasia guidelines laid down in the Common Cause v. Union of India decision.

A bench comprising Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice K. V. Viswanathan allowed the plea filed by the man’s father seeking permission to withdraw life support. The patient, identified as Harish Rana, has been in a persistent vegetative state since suffering a severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation 13 years ago.

The court noted that Rana, now 32, had been in an irreversible condition for years with no signs of recovery. Medical records indicated that he suffers from complete quadriplegia and survives only on clinically administered nutrition provided through surgically inserted PEG tubes.