Haridwar to be linked with Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, work on railway over bridge accelerates, check details

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is nearing completion, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working tirelessly to connect Haridwar to this vital route. As part of this effort, construction has begun on a railway over bridge between Iqbalpur and Roorkee stations on the link expressway that will connect Haridwar to the corridor.
The link expressway, stretching 50.70 kilometers, will provide much-needed relief to residents of Haridwar. Once completed, it will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, bringing the two cities within a mere two-and-a-half hours of each other. The expressway will pass through Saharanpur's Halgoya village, Roorkee, and Bahadrabad, before reaching Haridwar.
Work is underway at various sections of the project, including the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway and the Saharanpur-Meerut railway section. An interchange is being built on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur state highway, while a railway over bridge is taking shape on the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line. The Roorkee bypass is also seeing significant construction activity, with plans to create an interchange in the future.
The Bahadrabad section is seeing rapid progress, with the greenfield section nearing completion. The elevated section from Bahadrabad toll plaza is also taking shape, and work is ongoing on the bridge over the Ganga canal. As the project nears completion, residents of Haridwar are eagerly awaiting the benefits of improved connectivity and reduced travel times.