Haridwar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

In a strategic move, BJP replaced its incumbent MP Ramesh Pokhriyal with Trivendra Singh Rawat, while Congress fielded Virender Rawat. Congress and BJP are gearing up for a neck-to-neck battle this time.

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency in Uttarakhand braces itself for a high-stakes political battle as the electoral arena heats up with BJP’s former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Congress's state vice president Virender Rawat looking to win the seat. The constituency, comprising parts of Dehradun and Haridwar districts, holds significant political weight, with historical roots tracing back to its establishment in 1977.

The voting for the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency will take place on April 19.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, a former RSS member, served as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister from 2017 to 2021. His tenure witnessed significant shifts, after which he was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat and subsequently Pushkar Singh Dhami within a span of six months.

The Haridwar Lok Sabha seat has historically been a stronghold for the BJP, clinching victories in 2014 and 2019 with Ramesh Pokhriyal at the helm. However, Congress has made significant inroads in the past, notably in 2009 when Harish Rawat secured a win against BJP’s Yatindranand Giri.

With the stage set for another showdown, both BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters and secure a decisive victory.

As the nation awaits the outcome, all eyes are on the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency, where the future political landscape of Uttarakhand hangs in the balance. The election results will be announced on June 4.