Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency, one of the five parliamentary constituencies in Uttarakhand, came into existence in 1977 following the delimitation. This constituency was reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates till 2008 and first election as unreserved seat was held in 2009.

Harish Rawat of the Congress won the seat in 2009 and his wife Renuka Rawat contested from here in 2014 but lost to BJP's Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Pokhriyal defeated Renuka Rawat by more than 1.77 lakh voters. The voter turnout recorded here was 71.57 per cent.

Between 1996 to 2004, Harpal Singh Sathi of the BJP held Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Rajendra Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won from here in 2004 election. In 2009, Harish Rawat won the seat by defeating Swami Yatindranand Giri of the BJP by 1.27 lakh votes.

This year, Pokhriyal will face Congress' Ambrish Kumar and Antriksh Saini of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Interestingly, Ambrish had left the Congress to join Samajwadi Party before making a return in 2014.

Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency comprises fourteen legislative assembly segments spread across two districts: BHEL Ranipur, Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, Hardwar Rural, Jhabrera, Jwalapur, Laksar, Manglaur, Piran Kaliyar and Roorkee of Haridwar district; Dharampur, Doiwala and Rishikesh of Dehradun district.

The polling in Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.