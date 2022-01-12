Haridwar hate speech row: How the event unfolded, a complete timeline

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Haridwar hate speech case: The Supreme Court will hear a plea today on the allegedly made hate speeches in Haridwar and Delhi, targeting a particular community at two separate events. The matter will be heard by a Supreme Court three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Today's hearing will be on a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash. The petitioners have sought direction for an independent, credible and impartial investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"Slogans of the country have changed from Satyameva Jayate to Sashastramev Jayate," Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer, told the top court yesterday. Sibal added that only FIRs have been filed but no arrests have been made.

Timeline of Haridwar hate speech

A three day Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasighanand and Hindu Yuva Vahini from December 17 to December 19, 2021.

Yati Narasighanand of the Juna Akhara who organised the religious assembly is also the priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

The theme of the religious conference or Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar and Delhi was 'Islamic Bharat mein Sanatan ka Bhavishya'.

The event saw several leaders making inflammatory speeches and also calling for killing members of a particular community.

In the video shared widely on social media, speakers at the Dharma Sansad were heard calling for the genocide of members of a community.

Yati Narasighanand allegedly called for war against the community and urged Hindus to take up weapons to prevent their PM in 2029.

Uttarakhand Police initially filed the FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code against some associated with the Dharma Sansad.

FIR was filed against Sant Dharamdas Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Jitendra Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi and others.

The Uttarakhand police later added the names of Yati Narsinghanand and Sagar Sindhu Maharaj.

After the FIR was registered, Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that whatever happened at the conclave was wrong.