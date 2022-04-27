Haridwar Hate Speech Row: Amid controversy, cops cancel religious conclave in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee

File photo

The police administration in Uttarakhand has decided to turn down the request to hold a religious gathering in Roorkee soon after the reports of hate speeches emerged from various such events, most notably in a gathering in Haridwar in December.

The hate speech row in Haridwar prompted the cops to cancel the religious conclave being planned by a right-wing group in Roorkee. In view of the controversy sparked by the gathering in Haridwar, the police have taken several prohibitory measures to prevent such incidents.

The precautionary measures adopted by the police in view of the hate speech row include imposing a prohibitory order banning large gatherings and flooding the area with police personnel, according to media reports.

The right-wing group had triggered caution in the police forces after placing a request to hold a religious gathering in Roorkee on Wednesday. This comes just as communal violence and clashes have been recorded in several religious processions across many states.

As quoted by NDTV, senior police officer Yogesh Rawat said, “Around 200 constables and head constables have been deputed in the area. More than 100 Inspectors and Sub Inspectors are also there. Besides, we have deputed five companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary)".

He further added, “The Supreme Court is looking into the whole thing so we cannot afford to be lenient... everything will be done by the book.” The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions regarding the hate speech incidents in Haridwar and Delhi’s Burari.

In December, Yati Narsinghanand addressed a religious event in Haridwar, where he openly called for the “genocide” of Muslims. A similar incident was recorded in Delhi's Burari, organised by the right-wing group Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Further, several incidents of communal violence have also been recorded across the country on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Violent clashes broke out between groups while processions were carried out in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, and other states.

READ | ‘Your silence is deafening, end politics of hate’: Ex-bureaucrats write to PM Modi over communal violence