Hardik Patel set to join BJP today? Gujarat Patidar leader breaks silence on rumours

File photo

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who created a lot of buzz after exiting from the party, was rumoured to join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday, May 30. The Gujarat Patidar leader finally broke his silence on these rumours.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Hardik Patel said, “I am not joining BJP tomorrow...will let you know if something like this happens.” Patel, who rose to prominence leading the Patidar quota stir, left the Congress recently.

The Patidar leader had taken to social media to condole the death of prominent Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the killing of the 28-year-old.

Attacking the Bhagwant Mann government in the northern state, Patel tweeted, "Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today as to how deadly it is for any government to go into chaotic hands. The brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago, and a famous young artist Sidhu Moosawale today is raising important questions."

"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people. My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," he said in another tweet.

In suspected inter-gang fallout involving the gangsters from Canada, singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district yesterday. According to the police, eight bullets were fired at the Congress leader while he was travelling in his Mahindra Thar.

Soon after his death, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed on social media that he, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, was responsible for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Many are now demanding a high-level probe in the matter.

Hardik Patel had recently sparked rumours of joining the BJP, soon after he quit the Gujarat wing of Congress and resigned from the party membership. He had also recently praised the BJP for its "decision making" leadership.

(With PTI inputs)

