Hardik Patel takes veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi in letter to Sonia, laments foreign trips, 'lack of seriousness'

Hardik Patel resigns: He claimed the Gujarat Congress leaders are more interested in arranging 'chicken sandwich'.

New Delhi: Hardik Patel, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday just months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, took potshots at senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. In his resignation to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patel accused the party of "lack of seriousness about all issues". Alluding to Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips, he said the party's leaders had been enjoying abroad when the Congress needed their leadership. Implying sycophancy in the Gujarat Congress ranks, he said the leaders of the local unit were more interested in arranging "chicken sandwich" for people from Delhi than solving problems.

"A lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" he said in the letter.

Questioning the party's strategy, Patel said the Congress took contrarian positions even on issues of national importance. He said the Congress just played the role of a "roadblock and was always only obstructive".

"It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500-600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see those big leaders of Congress in Gujarat who are least bothered to address real issues but are more focused on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!" he said.

He claimed the Congress has been continually losing in states because it could not present before the people of the country its roadmap.

Over the last three years, the Congress has lost several young leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada. Most claimed the party was not able to catch the pulse of the electorate.

G-23, a group of dissident Congress leaders, had raised the questions as to internal democracy. They had demanded internal elections and a full-time party president.

The Congress this month held Chintan Shivir in Udaipur where it decided to implement the 'one family, one ticket' formula to bolster internal democracy. However, the condition that those who have actively worked for the party for five years would be exempt from the rule, gave the senior party leaders a ruse to circumvent the rule.

With inputs from ANI