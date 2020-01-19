Hardik Patel arrested for flouting bail conditions, evading trial in sedition case

Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested by Gujarat Police on Saturday for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

Patel was arrested from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday evening, hours after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in connection with the 2015 sedition case.

He was produced before the magistrate in Ahmedabad and was sent to judicial custody till January 24.

"We have arrested Hardik Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow," DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (cyber crime) said.

A sedition case was slapped against the Patidar leader after violence broke out during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

He was arrested in connection with the violence but was released on bail in July, 2016.

Charges were framed charges against him and other accused in the case in November 2018. Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the court of Additional Sessions Judge BG Ganatra accepted the government's plea against an exemption application moved by Patel's lawyer.

The prosecution had told the court that the accused intended to delay the trial by seeking regular exemption from appearance, PTI reported.

The court observed that the Congress leader was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay trial, the report said.