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Hardeep Singh Puri steps down as UP Rajya Sabha MP 11 days before term ends

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri resigns as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh 11 days before term end. Won unopposed from Madhya Pradesh on Nov 5, term till 2030. Chairman accepts resignation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri steps down as UP Rajya Sabha MP 11 days before term ends
Hardeep Singh Puri resigns from the Rajya Sabha
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Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri stepped down as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 11 days before his term was due to end. He had won a seat in the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh unopposed on November 5.

Resignation accepted with effect from November 14

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation with effect from November 14. Puri's Uttar Pradesh term was due to end on November 25, while his Madhya Pradesh tenure runs until April 2, 2030.

Announcing the vacancy, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody said in a notification, “Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of Uttar Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha wef, 14th November, 2026.”

BJP's Tamil Nadu strategy behind move

The BJP nominated Puri for the seat vacated by former Union minister L Murugan, who resigned last month to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Puri's shift from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh ensures his continuity in the Upper House till 2030, after completing two terms from UP.

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