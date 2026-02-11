Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'

In a press conference, Puri clarified that his interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with the charges against the late American financier.

In a major development to the Epstein Files controversy, Union Minister Hardeep S Puri has finally addressed charges levelled by Rahul Gandhi linking him to the infamous Epstein Files. In a press conference, Puri clarified that his interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with the charges against the late American financier.

Hardeep S Puri's first statement on the Epstein Files allegation

"My boss at IPI knew Epstein, and I met him only on a few occasions, 3 or at max 4 times to be precise, as part of a delegation. Our interactions had nothing to do (with the crimes he is accused of)," Hardeep Puri said, while adding that he had no interest in Epstein's activities. "For them, I was not the 'right person'...Epstein called me two-faced. Rahul should read the emails," he added.



Puri's statement came after Rahul Gandhi mentioned Hardeep Puri's name while speaking in Lok Sabha about the infamous Epstein Files. Gandhi said, “I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters.



How is Hardeep Puri linked to Jeffrey Epstein?



Puri’s name has emerged in the fresh batch of documents released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), with emails alleging a three-year business relationship with a convicted sex offender at his Manhattan townhouse. and efforts to connect Puri with Silicon Valley investors. The emails, released on Jan. 30 as part of more than 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein’s crimes, claimed more interaction between Puri and Epstein than the single September 2014 email that emerged last November. The mail mentions Epstein's reference to“Hardeep Puree (India) (sic)” among international figures, according to reports.

According to Wire, the documents alleged that Puri and Epstein's relationship began in June 2014 when Epstein wrote to Puri about Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, being ready to visit India. Puri's reply read, “Just saw your message on returning to Delhi, Jeffrey. Will be happy to assist/facilitate Reid Hoffman’s visit." On Sept. 24, 2014, Epstein sent an introductory email to Hoffman, writing simply, “reid – hardeep . hardeep reid, . reid hardeep is your man in india,” according to documents published by the Justice Department.



