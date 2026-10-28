Hardeep Singh Puri back in Rajya Sabha race, BJP fields him from Madhya Pradesh

After being left out of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha list, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has got another shot at the Upper House. Know more about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee on Wednesday named Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh. The decision came weeks after Puri was left out of the list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per a press release from the BJP central office, the Central Election Committee has given its approval to Puri's candidature for the Rajya Sabha.

''The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval to the name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election 2026 in Madhya Pradesh: Hardeep Singh Puri,'' the statement read.

Why BJP chose Madhya Pradesh for Puri

BJP chose Puri from Madhya Pradesh after he was left out of the list of eight candidates for the UP Rajya Sabha elections earlier this month. Notably, BJP did not renominate any of its sitting Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh whose terms were ending.

The decision to field Puri came as the by-election is being held to fill the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by L Murugan following his resignation on October 14. His term was scheduled to continue until 2030. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled polling for November 12 between 9 AM and 4 PM, and the counting of votes is also set to take place on the same day at 5 PM.

The last day for filing nominations is November 2, 2026, with scrutiny scheduled for November 3, 2026. The last day for the withdrawal of candidatures has been set for November 5, 2026.

BJP names Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/9BNT2Ke5ND — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

Who is Hardeep Singh Puri?

Hardeep Singh Puri is a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who served as India's ambassador and held key positions at the United Nations before joining the BJP in 2014. He has held several ministerial portfolios, including housing and urban affairs. For those unversed, Puri has played a vital role in shaping India's energy policy and urban development initiatives.