'Hard-working, experienced, efficient organiser': PM Modi, others wish Home Minister Amit Shah on 55th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday as he turned 55 today.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I wish a very happy birthday to my colleague in the cabinet, Amit Shah, a hard-working, experienced, efficient organiser. Apart from playing a valuable role in the government, he is also contributing significantly in empowering and securing India. May god give him a long and healthy life."

Recently in an exclusive interview with Zee News, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We have grown up raising slogans like 'ek desh mein do vidhan nahi chalenge' and 'jahan hue balidan wo Kashmir hamara hai'. I find myself fortunate that I got the chance to abrogate Article 370."

Wishing Home Minister of his birthday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and said, "Hard-working, a skilled strategist and a cabinet colleague, a very happy birthday to Amit Shah. As the home minister of the country, he is working hard to strengthen internal security. I wish him long life and good health."

Union Minister Smriti Irani also wished Amit Shah on birthday saying, "Union Home Minister and national president of world's largest party BJP4India, skilled strategist, organiser Amit Shah, wish you a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and long life."

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also wished Amit Shah on birthday and said, "He displayed his commitment to abrogate Article 370. Pray to the almighty that we always get the support of such an experienced and contiguous leader."

Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to modern-day “Chanakya”, Union home minister and National President of @BJP4India @AmitShah. Party will reach to greater heights in days to come under his leadership."

"It is always special to see dreams to fruition, and that is what Shri Amit Shah, one of the most prolific BJP Presidents, did when he steered the abrogation of Article 370 for us. He has unarguably taken the party to newer heights. I wish the very best for him," said Amit Malviya.