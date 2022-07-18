Harbhajan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member, says 'will do my best for the nation'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took his oath as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session. The 42-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was among nearly 25 leaders who took the oath as Rajya Sabha members.

“Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” Harbhajan tweeted sharing a video of him taking the oath.

Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/5qkjHEQkn2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2022

Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani also took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

Others who took the oath were Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, and V Vijendra Prasad.

On the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, newly elected leaders from various political parties took their oaths.

Later, obituary references were given in honor of numerous dignitaries who had recently passed.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki were also honored by the Rajya Sabha.

Former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan, and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma also received obituaries.

Later, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody laid a statement (in English and Hindi) on the table describing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament and signed by the President during the 256th Rajya Sabha Session.