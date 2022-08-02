Search icon
Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Narendra Modi updates Twitter profile picture to national flag, urges Indians to do the same

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a collaborative initiative commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister updated his profile photo, and the flag was visible on his social media platforms. Modi also encouraged people to show the flag on their social media accounts from August 2 to August 15.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same."

PM Modi remarked in his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is becoming a mainstream movement and advised people to use 'Tiranga' as their profile photo on social media. 

In another tweet paying tribute to Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi said, "I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress."

In his monthly radio address `Mann Ki Baat` on July 31, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement - `Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga` is being organised. By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolour at your home, or adorn your home with it."

"I also have a suggestion that from August 2 to August 15, all of us can place the Tricolour in our social media profile pictures. August 2 has a special connection with our Tricolour. This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag," he had added.

(With inputs from IANS)

